Morgan Stanley Analysts Give General Mills (GIS) a $41.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.