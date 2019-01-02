Morgan Stanley Has $87.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $87,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 449,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 125,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 280,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/morgan-stanley-has-87-28-million-position-in-jpmorgan-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amj.html.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.