Morgan Stanley Increases Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Price Target to $85.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.