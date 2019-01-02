Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $85,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,243,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 528,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.46.

