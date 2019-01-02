Morgan Stanley Sells 568,085 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL were worth $83,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 101.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 132.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 48,247 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 519.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 939,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 787,905 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:IFV opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This is a boost from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

