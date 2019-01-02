Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $88,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 172,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 431,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,871,000 after buying an additional 4,080,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

