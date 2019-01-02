MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $335,695.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $168,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,226 shares of company stock worth $3,755,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 263,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,281,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 133,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.29. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.