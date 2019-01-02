Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into the new markets on a low-cost platform and ramp up non-transaction revenue base. Nasdaq reviews its operations to ramp up the growth profile and intends to lower capital resources in business that fail to offer sizeable growth. A healthy balance sheet and cash position aid in de-leveraging, investing in growth initiatives and engaging in shareholder-friendly moves. But Nasdaq has been witnessing elevated expenses, restricting the desired margin expansion. It estimates 2018 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.310-$1.335 billion and the margin to contract in 2018 and 2019 as well. Shares of Nasdaq have lagged the industry year to date.”

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NDAQ opened at $81.57 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,262,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,118,000 after acquiring an additional 176,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 98.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 82.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 744,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.