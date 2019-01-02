National American University Holdngs (NAUH) versus K12 (LRN) Financial Analysis

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National American University Holdngs and K12, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 2 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National American University Holdngs and K12’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.06 -$12.16 million N/A N/A K12 $917.73 million 1.09 $27.62 million $0.68 36.46

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of K12 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs -18.08% -74.20% -27.35% K12 2.91% 4.67% 3.61%

Summary

K12 beats National American University Holdngs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

