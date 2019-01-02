National Investment Services Inc. WI Buys New Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Nokia Oyj comprises about 2.5% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 528.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 139.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205,162. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

