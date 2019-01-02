National Investment Services Inc. WI Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

National Investment Services Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

