Naviaddress Market Capitalization Reaches $214,332.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $214,332.00 and $116,853.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.12097556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028939 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

