Nectar Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.10 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $24.10 million and $2,113.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00232292 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014405 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000311 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

