Nephros (NEPH) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Nephros (OTCMKTS: NEPH) is one of 118 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nephros to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -25.82% -82.57% -49.16% Nephros Competitors -35.32% -64.17% -17.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros Competitors 701 2527 4699 227 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 427.91%. Given Nephros’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $3.81 million -$800,000.00 -11.40 Nephros Competitors $1.48 billion $97.59 million -150.63

Nephros’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros rivals beat Nephros on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

