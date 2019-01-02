Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.11% of Onespan worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,352,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,529,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $526.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

