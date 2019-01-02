Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,745 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Dril-Quip worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,225 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $217,046.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,771.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gariepy sold 14,431 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $599,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,600 shares of company stock worth $1,645,031. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

