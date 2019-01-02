NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. Its portfolio also includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy products used for the treatment of oncology indications. NewLink Genetics Corporation is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. NewLink Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NLNK opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in NewLink Genetics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewLink Genetics by 432.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 232,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewLink Genetics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

