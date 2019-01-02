Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 102,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $950,863.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia S. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 419,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Newmark Group by 226.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 3,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The company had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

