News Corp (NWSA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 1,603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

