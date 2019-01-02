Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Hits $139,153.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $139,153.00 and approximately $992.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 104,608,097,806 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

