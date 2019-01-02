Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners will gain from its decision to acquire 1,388-MW portfolio of wind and solar assets from NextEra Energy Resources. Its renewable assets in the United States have long-term contracts and enjoy the benefits of government initiatives to produce higher volume of electricity from clean sources. The decision to sell its Canadian assets and focus on high quality domestic renewable assets is expected to be accretive to long-term goal. In last 12 months NextEra Energy Partners’ units have declined narrower than its industry'. However, if prices of natural gas continue to remain low, it will impact the demand for renewable energy projects. Stringent rules and regulations, along with dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds.”

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NEP opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 137.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.