Nimiq Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $760,934.00 and $0.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00843423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The official website for Nimiq Exchange Token is nimiq.com. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

