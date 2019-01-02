NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) and Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Mad Catz Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.26 $1.26 billion $1.32 25.08 Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Mad Catz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09% Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mad Catz Interactive does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 6.52, indicating that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Mad Catz Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Mad Catz Interactive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

About Mad Catz Interactive

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.