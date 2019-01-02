NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,500 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of HD stock opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

