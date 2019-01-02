Noah (NOAH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Noah in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.99. Noah has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

