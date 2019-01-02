Noir Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Noir has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $631.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.02388777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00156988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00204343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 18,950,866 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

