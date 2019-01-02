Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) a €26.72 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €26.72 ($31.07) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.91 ($39.43).

Shares of DEQ opened at €25.34 ($29.47) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a one year high of €39.41 ($45.83).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

