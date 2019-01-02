Nord/LB Reiterates “€42.55” Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €42.55 ($49.48) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.60 ($60.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($55.50).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €39.59 ($46.03) on Monday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

