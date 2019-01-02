Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.74, for a total value of $92,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,413.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $283.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $243.68 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

