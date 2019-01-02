Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 37,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

DIN opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

