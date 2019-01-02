Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 793,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $41,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/nordea-investment-management-ab-raises-holdings-in-simmons-first-national-co-sfnc.html.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.