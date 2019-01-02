North American Nickel (NAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

