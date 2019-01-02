Novavax (NVAX) Shares Up 7.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 10,151,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,935,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1.93 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The firm has a market cap of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 797,965 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

