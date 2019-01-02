NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Receives $40.60 Average PT from Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

