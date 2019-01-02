NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,110. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,058,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,168,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.73 per share, for a total transaction of $41,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,820.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NuStar Energy by 89.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,781,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,527,000 after buying an additional 2,873,964 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,100,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,924,000 after buying an additional 202,038 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.