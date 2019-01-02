OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OHR Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

