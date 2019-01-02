Old Republic International (ORI) and Syncora (SYCRF) Critical Analysis

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Old Republic International pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Republic International has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Syncora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 12.01% 10.18% 2.65% Syncora N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Republic International and Syncora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $6.26 billion 0.99 $560.60 million $1.11 18.53 Syncora $62.12 million 5.68 $133.50 million N/A N/A

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Syncora.

Volatility and Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syncora has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Old Republic International and Syncora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Syncora on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

