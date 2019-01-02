Omineca Mining And Metals (OMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Omineca Mining And Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

