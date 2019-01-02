Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMED. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of OMED opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,698,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

