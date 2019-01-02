Ondori (RSTR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $183.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ondori has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,671,755,154 coins and its circulating supply is 36,628,567,855 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

