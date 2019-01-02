ONE Gas (OGS) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months, shares of One Gas have outperformed the industry it belongs to. One Gas is poised to benefit from its long-term investment plans, which are aimed to strengthen its existing natural gas distribution and operations, and thereby improve its earnings. Its 100% regulated operation and high percentage of residential customers increase the visibility of its earnings. The company is also investing in new technologies to improve the efficiency and reliability of its service. However, a highly competitive natural gas distribution industry, competition with electricity and other sources of energy needed for heating are the primary headwinds. In addition, seasonality of demand and increase in interest rates could hurt the profitability of the company.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE OGS opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

