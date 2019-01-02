Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report published on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.38 ($51.60).

Shares of OSR opened at €37.92 ($44.09) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

