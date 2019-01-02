Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB) Insider Buys £132,330 in Stock

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB) insider Nikolay Myasoedov purchased 1,654,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £132,330 ($172,912.58).

LON OVB opened at GBX 7.63 ($0.10) on Wednesday.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

