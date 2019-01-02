Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,323,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,263,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 22.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,183,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after buying an additional 765,227 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in 2U by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,664,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,313,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after buying an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 2U by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 269,559 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $499,958.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

