Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Receives GBX 7,076.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,076.25 ($92.46).

PPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 8,650 ($113.03) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 7,130 ($93.17) to GBX 6,950 ($90.81) in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of LON:PPB traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,490 ($84.80). The stock had a trading volume of 60,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a twelve month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.