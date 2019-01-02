Pagegroup’s (PAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

PAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pagegroup to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.62 ($7.36).

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total value of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £491,000 ($641,578.47).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

