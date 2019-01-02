Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Geron Co. (GERN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 181,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 352.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Geron by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,077.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

