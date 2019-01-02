Park Electrochemical (PKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 3rd.
Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.93. Park Electrochemical has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $24.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.
About Park Electrochemical
Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.