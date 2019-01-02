Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 4,229,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

