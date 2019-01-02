Park National Corp OH Has $144.56 Million Stake in Park National Co. (PRK)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Park National accounts for approximately 9.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.11% of Park National worth $144,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,164,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,035. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRK. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

